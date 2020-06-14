Growing Pessimism At Atletico Madrid Over Keeping Arsenal Target Thomas Partey

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey could be Premier League bound, with Arsenal well placed to sign him, it has been claimed in Spain.



Midfielder Thomas has been consistently linked with an exit from Atletico Madrid this summer on the back of his solid displays for Diego Simeone's team.













According to Cadena COPE's Tiempo de Juego programme, some within Atletico Madrid have now given up hope of keeping Thomas, with an exit on the cards.



It is claimed that his destiny is the Premier League and Arsenal look to be the best placed to capture him.





He has a release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract set at €50m, something which could give some clubs pause for thought given the changed landscape of football.







However, the Spanish giants may want to bring in funds when the summer transfer window opens and Thomas is a source of cash.



Atletico Madrid have tried to agree a deal with Thomas to increase his release clause, but have been unable to do so.





Now there is a growing sense of gloom at the club over their chances of keeping hold of him.



Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and sit in sixth place in La Liga.

