Liverpool Academy Boss Picks Out For Players Key For Curtis Jones’ Development

Liverpool academy director Alex Inglethorpe has stressed the importance of four senior stars in the development of midfield talent Curtis Jones.



The 19-year-old has been tipped for big things at Anfield and is expected to be involved with the senior team over the Reds' remaining games this season, as he looks to further show what he can do.













Inglethorpe is a big fan of a player who has been on the books at Liverpool since Under-9s level and believes he pairs the right mentality with the ability to succeed.



The academy chief also feels though that, beyond any coaching that Jones has received, the messages he receives from Liverpool's senior stars are just as important.





He told The Athletic: "Curtis is a prodigious talent. There’s no question he has both the ability and the mindset. He has shown that he’s capable of playing in that company.







"I think we’ve seen a level of maturity that comes with playing with top players and top people.



"The messages he gets from James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk, they are as important to him as any of the coaching he’s had before", Inglethorpe added.





Jones' challenge now, Inglethorpe feels, is staying patient at Liverpool as he faces a tough challenge dislodging those currently established in his position.



"I guess the challenge for Curtis is remaining patient. He’s got world-class players currently playing in his position.



"He’s at a club who have been successful and who are competing for and winning the biggest trophies.



"He has to be ready to take that chance when it comes along. I have every faith in him that, if he’s given it, he will take it."



The midfielder made four appearances in the FA Cup this season, along with enjoying two outings in the Premier League and two in the EFL Cup.

