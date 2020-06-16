Rangers Monitoring Florian Kamberi

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are monitoring the situation of Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi with the Gers eyeing a possible cut-price deal for the Albanian, according to the Evening Times.



Kamberi joined Rangers on loan in January this year and his performances at Ibrox drew praise, but there was no purchase option in the deal.













The former Switzerland Under-21 international returned to Hibernian after the end of his loan spell, with the season brought to an early close.



Hibernian are now willing to allow Kamberi to depart for a six-figure sum as they look to cut costs, with football set to be behind closed doors when it does return in Scotland.





Rangers have been tracking the situation surrounding Kamberi and could choose to make a move to sign him.







The Hibs striker is set to return to training next week with Scottish Premiership sides already starting to prepare for the 2020/21 campaign.



Kamberi is contracted with Hibernian until the end of May 2022.





While at Ibrox, he six appearances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and hit the back of the net in a 2-2 draw away at St Johnstone.



He also played in the Europa League, featuring against Braga and Bayer Leverkusen.

