17/06/2020 - 17:10 BST

17/06/2020 - 17:10 BST

I’d Be Surprised – Wolfsberger Coach Comments On Future of Celtic Target

 




Wolfsberger AC boss Ferdinand Feldhofer has waved the white flag over keeping hold of Celtic target Shon Weissman.

The Israel striker has been in lethal form for the Austrian outfit, hitting the back of the net 25 times in 25 Austrian Bundesliga appearances.

 



His displays for Wolfsberger have not gone unnoticed and Weissman has been linked with a summer switch away, with Celtic amongst the clubs credited with an interest in securing his services.

Wolfsberger coach Feldhofer would like to keep hold of Weissman, but accepts that the odds are firmly against the striker staying.
 


"He still has a contract, but I don't expect him to stay", Feldhofer told Austrian news agency APA.



"I would be extremely surprised."

Feldhofer also feels that Weissman scoring such a large volume of goals for Wolfsberger is more impressive than if he had scored the same amount for league giants Red Bull Salzburg.
 


"It is different when you score these goals for WAC.

"It is certainly more difficult than for Salzburg."

In total, Weissman has hit the back of the net 32 times in 34 games for Wolfsberger this season.
 