This Favours Us, Make Statement At Leeds United, Fulham Legend Tells Cottagers

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham legend Tony Gale believes the Cottagers have an opportunity to make a statement when they play Leeds United at Elland Road and is sure the home team playing in front of empty stands is sure to favour Scott Parker's side.



Parker's men are scheduled to take on Marcelo Bielsa's side in their second fixture following the return of the Championship.













Leeds sit top of the Championship table and boast a seven-point lead over third placed Fulham, with the Cottagers not having written off their chances of reeling in the Whites.



Gale knows that Leeds regularly pack out Elland Road and are roared on by the Whites faithful. As such, the Fulham legend thinks the Cottagers will have an advantage playing in front of empty stands and wants the visitors to make a statement.





"There’s no denying that we’ve got a tough run of fixtures", Gale wrote in his column on Fulham's official site.







"But we’ve got an opportunity to really make a statement in our next two games against Brentford and Leeds United.



"The Leeds game is away which is definitely going to favour us because in that fixture their crowd really comes into play.





"They’ve got one of the most vociferous crowds around.



"I don’t think it will be a big advantage because Leeds are a great team and you can’t take that away from them.



"But it will be a slight advantage in that they won’t have what they normally have there, which they thrive on.



"Their tempo relies on it because it’s the crowd that gets them going, particularly at home."



Leeds have struggled to seal the deal when on course for promotion in previous seasons, but the Whites are in a strong position to book Premier League football for next season.

