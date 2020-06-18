XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

18/06/2020 - 14:49 BST

Brendan Rodgers Tackles Transfer Talk Around Chelsea Linked Ben Chilwell

 




Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is not willing to be drawn on Chelsea's interest in defender Ben Chilwell and insists the Foxes are used to transfer speculation around their players.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea have already landed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner for next season and speculation is rife that they want to add Chilwell to the ranks. 

 



The left-back has caught the eye with his displays at the King Power Stadium and can kick on over the remaining Premier League games, with the league having now restarted.

Rodgers does not want to be distracted by the transfer talk and insists the club are fully used to speculation around their players.
 


He told a video press conference when asked about Chilwell and Chelsea: "There is no need to comment.



"He looks fantastic and refreshed.

"We are relaxed about it.
 


"We are used to it by now", Rodgers added.

Rodgers' Leicester are due to go up against Nigel Pearson's Watford side at Vicarage Road on Saturday, before then playing host to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday evening, as they look to finish in the top four.
 