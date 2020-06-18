Brendan Rodgers Tackles Transfer Talk Around Chelsea Linked Ben Chilwell

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is not willing to be drawn on Chelsea's interest in defender Ben Chilwell and insists the Foxes are used to transfer speculation around their players.



Frank Lampard's Chelsea have already landed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner for next season and speculation is rife that they want to add Chilwell to the ranks.











The left-back has caught the eye with his displays at the King Power Stadium and can kick on over the remaining Premier League games, with the league having now restarted.



Rodgers does not want to be distracted by the transfer talk and insists the club are fully used to speculation around their players.





He told a video press conference when asked about Chilwell and Chelsea: "There is no need to comment.







"He looks fantastic and refreshed.



"We are relaxed about it.





"We are used to it by now", Rodgers added.



Rodgers' Leicester are due to go up against Nigel Pearson's Watford side at Vicarage Road on Saturday, before then playing host to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday evening, as they look to finish in the top four.

