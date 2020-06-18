Fans Best Thing About Celtic – Bhoys Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic talent Jeremie Frimpong has expressed his love for the Bhoys and lauded the fans for the backing that they provide.



In his first campaign in Scotland, the 19-year-old has gone on to win the club's Young Player of the Season award and made it impossible for boss Neil Lennon to overlook him.













The crowd inside Parkhead have even composed a song for the teenager and Frimpong on his part recognises the contribution of the fans towards his settling down, insisting that they are the best part of the club.



"The fans, that’s the best thing about the club", Frimpong said on Twitter while responding to a question asked by a fan on what he believes is the best part of the club.





Asked about his overall experience in Scotland since moving to Celtic, the youngster added: "I’ve loved being here."







Frimpong also added that he has no issues with the weather in Scotland, which he finds to be the same as Manchester.



"The weather is the same in Manchester as well so I’m used to it."





Since making the switch from England to Scotland Frimpong insists that all his team-mates have helped him, making it impossible to pick out just one.



"Hard to choose just one [mentor], all of them have helped me out."



In the 14 Scottish Premiership matches the youngster in for featured for the Hoops, he managed to score two goals and helped set up three more for his team-mates.

