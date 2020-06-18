I Talked To Him But It’s His Quality And He Can Do More – Bruno Fernandes On Chat With Sporting Lisbon Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Bruno Fernandes has played down suggestions that he has had a big impact on the development of Sporting Lisbon winger Jovane Cabral, but revealed why he spoke to him recently.



The 22-year-old hit a superb free-kick to hand Sporting Lisbon a 1-0 win over Pacos de Ferreira last week and he instantly insisted that he learned a lot from Fernandes.











From around 25 yards out, Cabral smashed a wicked shot which slammed onto the crossbar and bounced down over the line, giving the opposing goalkeeper no chance.



The free-kick met with much praise and the Sporting Lisbon star was keen to tip his hat to former team-mate Fernandes, who he revealed had spoken to him before the match.





However, Fernandes, now at Manchester United, has given up his slice of the credit and insists that Cabral merits all the praise, even though he still thinks the attacker can do more.







"I didn't teach him anything. What he did in the game is down to his quality, his ability", Fernandes told Canal 11.



"What I did was simply text Jovane before the game, talked to him a little.





"I had already told him after the game in Guimaraes that I wanted to talk to him.



"Jovane in the past has had his ups and downs, many ups and downs, and I think it was always due to the fact that he stayed a little moonstruck when things went well and very low when things went wrong.



"So I tried to have a conversation with him in such a way that he kept his focus, that he did not get carried away by the fact that in Guimaraes he had a good game.



"In my opinion, he did not have a great game because I know Jovane's quality and I think he can give more", the Manchester United midfielder added.



Cabral came through the youth ranks at Sporting Lisbon and missed the first part of the season with injury issues.

