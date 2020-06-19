Paul Pogba On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)



Manchester United have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur in north London.



With the Premier League returning, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to land a heavy blow on Tottenham, who still have aspirations of a top four finish.













The Norwegian tactician has seen the unscheduled three-month break hand him a clutch of fit again players as he looks to chase down a Champions League place, but Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are unavailable.



Solskjaer's side beat Tottenham 2-1 at Old Trafford in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season and a repeat would send Manchester United level on points with fourth placed Chelsea.





Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal, while his centre-back pairing is between Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. In midfield, the Norwegian picks Scott McTominay and Fred, while Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James support Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.







Manchester United have a range of options on the bench, if needed, including Paul Pogba and Juan Mata.





Manchester United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, James, Martial, Rashford



Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Williams, Mata, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Greenwood, Ighalo

