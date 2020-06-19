Rangers Keen On Midfielder, Could Pull Bid Trigger, Face Competition

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are keen on Brest midfielder Haris Belkebla and could pull the trigger on a bid soon.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard, who is shaping up for a pivotal season at the helm at Ibrox, has made no secret of the fact the club are busy looking to make additions.













Now the Scottish giants are zeroing in on Belkebla, who is on the books at French side Brest, who he joined in 2018 from Tours.



According to French magazine France Football, the Gers are keen on the 26-year-old and have come forward to express their interest.





It is claimed that the Scottish side could soon make a bid for the player.







Rangers are not alone in their admiration for the midfielder however and Lens have also submitted an enquiry about Belkebla; Lens will be in Ligue 1 next season after winning promotion.



The former Tours man made 23 appearances in Ligue 1 for Brest over the course of the season and picked up four yellow cards in the process.





Belkebla, who Brest regularly deployed as a defensively minded midfielder, previously played all his club football in Ligue 2, where he managed 169 appearances with six goals.



He has been capped by Algeria at international level.

