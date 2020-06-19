This Is Positive Sign – Rangers Star Happy With Club’s Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Ianis Hagi is impressed with how Rangers have set about adding to their squad despite the changed landscape of football and feels it sends out a positive vibe.



The Gers lost ground to Celtic in the second half of the season and boss Steven Gerrard has already set about strengthening his squad.













Hagi has been signed on a permanent deal following a successful loan stint at Ibrox, while left-back Calvin Bassey has linked up with the Scottish club from Leicester City.



It is not clear when fans will be allowed back into stadiums or whether football will be forced to stop once again, meaning income remains uncertain. But Hagi is pleased to see Rangers have added to the squad despite such a backdrop.





“It’s a positive sign that the club, even in these difficult moments, they react", Hagi told his club's official site.







"And it gives us, not only the players but everyone who loves Rangers, a positive sign that we are back for the new season and we want to compete for everything."



Hagi has not played with Bassey and is keen to link up with the newest Rangers signing.





“I think it is really nice and I can’t wait to meet Calvin.”



The new Scottish Premiership season is scheduled to begin at the start of August and Gerrard will hope to have more fresh faces through the door when it kicks off.

