Toby Alderweireld On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Ole Gunnar Solskajer's Manchester United outfit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.



Jose Mourinho will be keen to see Tottenham hit the ground running, with no room for error as they chase a top four Champions League spot.













The Tottenham boss must do without midfielder Dele Alli, who is banned for tonight's Premier League game.



Manchester United ran out 2-1 winners in the earlier fixture between the two clubs and the Red Devils have won all three of the last meetings between the two sides, albeit one of those games was a summer friendly.





Mourinho has Hugo Lloris in goal for Spurs, while at the back he goes for a centre-back pairing of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez. In midfield, Tottenham deploy Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko, while Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.







If the Spurs boss needs to make changes then he has a bench packed with options, including Toby Alderweireld and Giovani Lo Celso.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United



Lloris (c), Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, White, Skipp, Gedson, Ndombele, Lo Celso

