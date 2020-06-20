Club Brugge Undecided On New Loan For Brighton Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge have yet to decide on whether to go for a new loan for Brighton loanee Percy Tau, with the Premier League club working to attain a work permit for the South African.



Tau has not managed to clock a single minute for his parent club since signing for them in the summer of 2018 because of failing to obtain a work visa.













The South African has spent time on loan in Belgium since signing for Brighton, with spells at Union SG and most recently Club Brugge.



However, the situation surrounding Tau is unclear and Club Brugge are undecided on whether to pursue Brighton for a new loan deal for the forward, with his parent club continuing to ramp up their efforts to get the work permit, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.





It is claimed Brighton could prefer a loan in England for Tau should they succeed in gaining the work permit for the South African international.







If Club Brugge decide not to approach Brighton for another loan of Tau, other Belgian clubs are interested in him if his parent club are not granted the work permit.



Tau has not been able to replicate the same kind of success at Club Brugge as he did with Union SG, with the ex-Sundowns player managing to make just three appearances in his final ten games for the club.





Club Brugge have been declared champions of Belgium after topping the table with 70 points heading in to the break in football.