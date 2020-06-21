Lazio Offered Everton Target, Seriously Considering Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio have been offered the opportunity to sign Everton target Kim Min-Jae and are seriously mulling over the possibility.



Nicknamed "the monster", the South Korea international currently plies his trade in the Chinese Super League for Beijing Guoan, but could be on the move this summer.











The 23-year-old has been linked with a switch to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, he has been offered to Lazio.



The Serie A giants have made Hellas Verona's Marash Kumbulla their priority target, but are now seriously considering a move for Kim.





He is rated at around the €15m mark and would be a cheaper option than Kumbulla.







The Hellas Verona man remains Lazio's first choice, but the opportunity to sign Kim has sparked serious discussion within the club.



Kim made the move to Beijing Guoan in the 2019 January transfer window and helped the side finish second in the Chinese Super League, just two points off champions Guangzhou Evergrande.





Kim has been capped by South Korea 30 times at international level and has registered three goals for his country.

