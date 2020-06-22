Everton Star’s Exit Confirmed, Move Away Agreed

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg is to leave Goodison Park at the end of his short term deal to join Ajax this summer.



The shot-stopper is on a short-term extension to his contract at Everton to see out the Premier League season with Carlo Ancelotti's men.













However, his future will not be on Merseyside with veteran custodian Stekelenburg heading back to the Netherlands to sign for giants Ajax.



The 37-year-old came through the youth ranks at Ajax and played for the club's senior team until a 2011 switch to Italy with Serie A side Roma.





He was snapped up by Everton in 2016 and is currently providing cover for Jordan Pickford at Goodison Park.







Ajax have confirmed that the goalkeeper has agreed a one-year contract at the club and will link up with the side from 1st August.



The Dutch club's director of football Marc Overmars is delighted with the signing, feeling Stekelenburg has miles left in the tank, and told the club's official site: "Maarten Stekelenburg is not only a well-known name, but also a goalkeeper we can use here."





Stekelenburg will hope to sign off on his Everton spell by helping the Toffees push up the Premier League table in the coming weeks to secure a spot in the Europa League for next season.



Everton played out a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Sunday evening.

