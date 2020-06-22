We’ll Give Him Platform – Bradford PA Boss Delighted With Capture of Leeds Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Bradford Park Avenue boss Mark Bower has saluted the capture of defender Matty Downing from Leeds United and promised the club will give him a platform to kick on with his career.



The youngster is set to join the National League North side on a free transfer once his contract with the Whites expires at the end of this month.













Downing joined the ranks at Leeds at the age of just five and progressed through to the club's Under-23 side, but had his development stalled by a broken leg.



He is continuing to recover from the broken leg and will look to kick on with his career and enter senior football at Bradford Park Avenue next season.





Bradford Park Avenue boss Mark Bower feels his club have landed a talented player in the shape of Downing and has promised to give him the platform to put his career back on track.







"Matty is a player who was highly regarded throughout his many years at Leeds United", Bower told his club's official site.



"We are delighted he has signed for The Avenue. Being naturally left-sided, Matty gives balance to the squad.





"When speaking with Matty it was clear he has the determination and ambition to be an asset to us.



"As we have done so many times in the past with players who have had setbacks, we will work with him and give him the platform to showcase his abilities."



Bradford Park Avenue fought off competition to land Downing from Leeds and will look for their efforts to pay off in the 2020/21 season.

