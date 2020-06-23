Bundesliga Side Keen On Liverpool Star, Could Use Key Relationship To Smooth Path To Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Monchengladbach are keen on loaning Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic and could bank on their coach's good relationship with Jurgen Klopp to seal the deal.



Grujic joined another German side in the shape of Hertha Berlin on loan in August 2018 on a one-year loan deal, which was later renewed for another season.













The Serbia international has made an impact in Germany, drawing interest from a host of clubs and now Gladbach are keen to land him in the summer.



According to German daily Bild, Gladbach are planning to offer to sign Grujic on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy set at €18m, which they would look to trigger in the summer of 2021.





Gladbach coach Marco Rose and Liverpool manager Klopp have a good relationship and the Bundesliga side, it is claimed, could use that to their advantage.







Grujic’s contract with the Reds runs until the summer of 2023.



The 24-year old has established himself as a first-team regular for Hertha Berlin, making 28 Bundesliga appearances this season, scoring four goals and recording one assist.





Gladbach are in contention to finish in a Champions League spot this season, sitting in fourth place, with Rose’s side facing Hertha Berlin in their final Bundesliga game of the campaign on Saturday.

