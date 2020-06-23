XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

23/06/2020 - 16:15 BST

Bundesliga Side Keen On Liverpool Star, Could Use Key Relationship To Smooth Path To Deal

 




Borussia Monchengladbach are keen on loaning Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic and could bank on their coach's good relationship with Jurgen Klopp to seal the deal.

Grujic joined another German side in the shape of Hertha Berlin on loan in August 2018 on a one-year loan deal, which was later renewed for another season.  


 



The Serbia international has made an impact in Germany, drawing interest from a host of clubs and now Gladbach are keen to land him in the summer.

According to German daily Bild, Gladbach are planning to offer to sign Grujic on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy set at €18m, which they would look to trigger in the summer of 2021.
 


Gladbach coach Marco Rose and Liverpool manager Klopp have a good relationship and the Bundesliga side, it is claimed, could use that to their advantage.



Grujic’s contract with the Reds runs until the summer of 2023.

The 24-year old has established himself as a first-team regular for Hertha Berlin, making 28 Bundesliga appearances this season, scoring four goals and recording one assist.
 


Gladbach are in contention to finish in a Champions League spot this season, sitting in fourth place, with Rose’s side facing Hertha Berlin in their final Bundesliga game of the campaign on Saturday.
 