Gavin Strachan Excited To Be Part of Celtic’s Winning Culture

Follow @insidefutbol





New Celtic first-team coach Gavin Strachan has expressed his excitement at the chance to be part of a winning culture at Celtic Park.



The Bhoys appointed the 41-year-old as first-team coach earlier this week to replace Damien Duff, who moved on to the Republic of Ireland's coaching set-up, and he arrives from English League One side Peterborough United.













While the son of former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan becomes accustomed to his new surroundings, he already knows about the winning culture at the club and is excited by being part of it.



Strachan also insists that he is aware that Celtic want to develop their own talents and feels his background lends itself to that.





"The standards are high, I can see that from certain individuals already and that’s great to see”, Strachan told Celtic TV.







“They’ve got a great team ethic that’s used to excellence and winning, and I just want to be a part of that if I can.



“My remit is, obviously, all about winning. At a club like Celtic, that’s expected. But there’s also a development side to it as well.





"We are very keen to develop our own players, and that’s a big part of my background in coaching and that’s something that I’m very keen to do here.



"The challenge is to align that within a winning culture and a winning philosophy."



Strachan is now helping to prepare the Celtic players for the start of the new season and a pivotal campaign in the Scottish Premiership, where they will be aiming for a tenth top flight title in a row.

