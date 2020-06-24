Many Players Drop Down Leagues – Rangers Star Delighted To Be At Ibrox

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has revealed that he feels blessed to have been able to avoid the drop down the divisions that so many veteran stars endure to instead turn out for Rangers.



Defoe initially signed for the Gers in January 2019 on an 18-month loan deal from Premier League side Bournemouth, bolstering Steven Gerrard's attacking options.













The veteran striker signed permanently for the Gers in January this season, with the Cherries confirming the ex-Spurs star will be a permanent Rangers player come the end of the season.



Defoe admits he feels blessed to be part of such a massive club once again in his career and revealed he was wondering about his time at the Gers over the extended break in football.





The 37-year old, who is in the twilight of his career, wants to achieve something special with Rangers during his time at the club, indicating he has the desire and hunger to win trophies with the Gers before he decides to hang up his boots.







“When you look at football, sometimes you have players and when they come to the back-end of their career, they might drop down leagues or play for lesser clubs”, Defoe told Rangers official site.



“I have said many times, I feel blessed that I have been given the opportunity to come to another massive club.





“With the lockdown, you have had a lot of thinking time and you’ve been able to reflect on everything, and I have always said, to achieve something special here with this group of players and the staff, for me, would be so special."



Defoe has made 52 appearances for the Gers in all competitions since making the move to the club, scoring 25 goals and registering eight assists in the process.

