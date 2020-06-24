Paul Pogba Starts – Manchester United Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side in a Premier League clash this evening.



The Red Devils head into the fixture in fifth sitting five points behind fourth placed Chelsea, level on points with Wolves and just one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.













Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen for his side to build winning momentum, starting by seeing off the Blades at home tonight.



Sheffield United played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Manchester United at Bramall Lane earlier this season.





Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal tonight, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are full-backs; Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are the centre-back pairing. In midfield, Manchester United go with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood, while Bruno Fernandes supports Marcus Rasdford and Anthony Martial.







If Solskjaer wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Juan Mata and Odion Ighalo.





Manchester United Team vs Sheffield United



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Williams, Pereira, Fred, James, Mata, McTominay, Ighalo

