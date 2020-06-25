Gabriel Jesus On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their starting side and substitutes to go up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening.



Pep Guardiola's side know that slipping up at Chelsea would hand Liverpool the league title and the Citizens will be keen to make the Reds wait as long as possible.













Manchester City thrashed Burnley 5-0 in their last match and have not conceded a goal since the Premier League restarted, scoring eight times in two impressive displays.



Guardiola must make do without Sergio Aguero though, who has a knee injury.





Guardiola picks Ederson in goal, while in defence he goes for Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho as his centre-back pairing, and Kyle Walker and Bernard Mendy as full-backs. Ilkay Gundogan slots into midfield with Rodrigo, while Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruiyne and Bernardo Silva support Raheem Sterling.







If the former Barcelona boss wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane.





Manchester City Team vs Chelsea



Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Fernandinho (c), Mendy, Gundogan, Rodrigo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling



Substitutes: Carson, Jesus, Zinchenko, Sane, Silva, Otamendi, Doyle, Harwood-Bellis, Palmer

