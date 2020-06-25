Leeds United In Advanced Talks With Crystal Palace Talent, Face Portuguese Competition

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are in advanced talks to land highly rated Crystal Palace youngster Jadan Raymond, according to The Athletic, but face competition from Portugal



Raymond is out of contract at Palace this summer and the club have been trying to convince him to put pen to paper to a fresh deal to stay at Selhurst Park.











The 16-year-old could have penned a scholarship agreement in January, but talks broke down and he has been free to speak to other clubs since 6th June.



Raymond could head abroad as he is in talks with Portuguese side Vitoria, with the young starlet mulling where to continue his development; he is claimed to have no concerns over moving abroad.





He could yet stay in England though, with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds now locked in advanced talks with the player.







A box-to-box midfielder, Raymond is highly rated and Crystal Palace have been hoping to keep hold of him.



If he does move elsewhere then Crystal Palace would be able to demand a training fee, due to FIFA rules.





If the move is within England then the fee would be set by a tribunal, while if he goes abroad then the Eagles would only receive a minimal fixed amount; a move to Leeds could see the Whites forced to pay as much as £1m.



Vitoria want Raymond to train with their first team before then slotting into the B team.

