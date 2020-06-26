Believe We Can Beat Leeds United, Fulham Star Tells Team-mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed has urged the Cottagers to believe they can go to Elland Road and pick up a result against Leeds United, something he is not discounting due to the crazy nature of the Championship.



Leeds boast a seven-point lead over fourth placed Fulham and Scott Parker's men know that to beat the Whites on Saturday would be to pile pressure on Marcelo Bielsa's men.













Bielsa's side slipped to a loss at Cardiff City in their first game back after the restart of the Championship, but they remain firm favourites to go up to the Premier League automatically.



Stressing the unpredictable nature of the Championship, Fulham midfielder Reed feels that in spite of Leeds being the favourites heading to the match, the Cottagers should have belief about winning at Elland Road.





“This league’s crazy, we weren’t expecting those results for West Brom and Leeds", Reed told his club's official site.







"So now we go to Leeds and we’ve got to believe that we can turn them over, and that’s what we’ll be trying to do.



“If you look at our fixtures, we’ve got to play Leeds, West Brom and Forest, so it’s in our hands.



"We need to go to Elland Road and put them under pressure from the outset, stamp our authority on the game, and show a reaction.





“We all know that we need to show a reaction and get a positive result there.”



Fulham have been pushed into fourth place in the Championship after Brentford beat West Brom on Friday night.

