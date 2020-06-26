He Was In High Demand – Rangers Youth Supremo Delighted With Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers academy head Craig Mulholland has stressed the Gers’ ability to snap up James Graham from Ross County, amidst interest from Premier League clubs, speaks volumes about the club’s youth set-up.



Graham has featured for Ross County’s Under-18 side and the 16-year old’s exploits for the Staggies saw him garner attention from some of England’s top flight clubs and other major clubs in Scotland.













However, Graham chose to sign for Scottish Premiership side Rangers, despite interest from top flight English clubs.



Gers head of academy Mulholland is excited by Graham’s arrival at Ibrox and stressed the club’s strategy of securing the services of the country’s brightest prospects is an important aspect of the club.





Mulholland is proud that his club beat top English sides to the punch in closing the deal to sign Graham and claimed it is testament to the club’s youth set-up.







“I am delighted to welcome James to Rangers. James was in high demand from EPL clubs and another in Scotland and it is an important part of our strategy that we secure Scotland’s brightest talent first”, Mulholland told the club’s official site.



“It is testimony to the quality of programme and staff we now have that he has chosen Rangers ahead of some top English Academies for the next few years of his education.





“Our recruitment team and coaching staff have watched James on many occasions and he scored an excellent goal against us in the Youth Cup quarter-final.



“He is a dynamic, quick and tenacious forward with excellent energy and finishing abilities.



“As a Rangers fan, I know James can’t wait to get started and we look forward to welcoming him to the Academy in the near future.”



Graham will be keen to help Rangers' youngsters continue to enjoy success after they won the prestigious Alkass International Cup in 2019.

