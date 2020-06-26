We’re Capable of Much More – Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has warned that the Blues feel they are capable of a lot going forward, after they beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.



The Blues made great strides in their quest for a Champions League position with a win over the second placed Citizens, while they also still remain in the FA Cup.













Frank Lampard’s team have opened up a five-point gap over Manchester United in the Premier League and are well placed to secure a top four finish.



Pulisic’s solo effort and Willian’s penalty, either side of a sublime Kevin De Bruyne free kick, were enough to secure a third successive league win for Lampard's outfit.





The 21-year-old American is adamant that his team are capable of a lot more and he added that Chelsea are aiming for a strong finish to the season.







“We went into the game with a really confident mindset to go out and win”, Pulisic told the Chelsea’s official site.



“Obviously we want to finish the season strongly but we feel we’re capable of a lot more as well.



“There are a lot of games to play.



"We want to go as far as we can in the FA Cup and we want to continue finishing strong so we can be secure in a Champions League spot.



"We have a lot to play for.”



Chelsea take on Leicester City in the FA Cup this coming weekend, before they then return to Premier League duty when travelling to West Ham United.

