I Just Think He’s Grown – Former Leeds United Attacker On Whites’ Star’s Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski is making an impact from the bench because he has grown as a player, Noel Whelan believes.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa brought Alioski on at half time during his side's 3-0 win over Fulham at Elland Road on Saturday, with the winger making an impact soon after being introduced.











With just a 1-0 lead, Leeds needed another goal to kill off Fulham and Alioski came up with it in the 56th minute, deflating the visitors just eleven minutes after coming on off the bench.



Jack Harrison added a third for Leeds in the 71st minute, putting the Whites top of the Championship table and eight points clear of third placed Brentford.





Alioski also came off the bench at Cardiff City last weekend and Whelan thinks Bielsa knows he can rely on the left-sided player to do a job.







He also believes that Alioski has grown as a player and never puts in less than 100 per cent in a white shirt.



"It's difficult to come off the bench and make an impact, but he seems to be doing it a lot more often because I just think he has grown as a player", Whelan said after the game on BBC Radio Leeds.





"He knows it is not all about him and when called upon by the manager he comes on and does a job.



"He never not puts 100 per cent in, he's up and down, loves a challenge.



"Every now and again that quality isn't there from wide areas and we want more; offsides when he should be looking along the line.



"But he's got that bit of difference where we know he can get a goal, we know he can create a goal. It's great to have these people to call for", he added.



Bielsa has handed Alioski 32 appearances in the Championship for Leeds this season and has come up with goals against Stoke City, Millwall, Huddersfield, Hull City and Fulham.

