XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

28/06/2020 - 13:40 BST

No Paris Saint-Germain Contact For Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele

 




Paris Saint-Germain have not lodged an enquiry over signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. 

The former Lyon man is claimed to have fallen out with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and could be on the move from north London when the transfer window next opens.

 



PSG have been credited with holding an interest in Ndombele, but according to TF1's Telefoot, they have not had contact over signing him.

Several clubs have been in touch over to check on Ndombele's situation at Tottenham, given the speculation about his future.
 


However, PSG are not amongst the clubs to have asked about the midfielder.



It is unclear whether Ndombele will stay at Tottenham and to what extent his relationship with Mourinho has become strained.

Tottenham forked out over €60m to sign Ndombele from Lyon last summer and much was expected from the midfielder in the Premier League.
 


However, Ndombele has struggled to justify his transfer fee and Mourinho at present prefers other options ahead of the player in his starting eleven.
 