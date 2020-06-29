I Think He’s Got Chelsea Future – Former Blues Star On Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has stressed Blues midfielder Ross Barkley has to keep contributing with goals and assists from midfield to keep his place at Stamford Bridge.



Barkley scored Chelsea’s only goal against Leicester City in his side's FA Cup quarter-final tie, taking the Blues to the semi-final where they will face Manchester United.













The ex-Everton man racked up two assists against his former side in Chelsea’s last game before the break, which they won 4-0 at home against the Toffees.



Former Chelsea midfielder Burley feels Blues manager Frank Lampard admires Barkley and is aware that the 26-year old can change a game by himself.





Burley insisted Lampard will be expecting consistency from Barkley and went on to add the England international will have to keep providing his side with direct involvement with goals if he wants to stay at Chelsea in the future.







“I think Lampard admires him [Barkley]”, Burley said on ESPN FC.



“I think he knows he can change a game.





“I think the consistency is something he will be looking for. But he knows he has got goals in him from the middle of the park.



“And I don’t think he will be looking to throw the baby out with the bath water just yet whilst he can come on and change games like he did [against Leicester] and score goals like he did [against Leicester].



“I think he has got a future there for the time being.”



Barkley has made 23 appearances for the Blues in all competitions this season, registering four goals and four assists, but has been linked with a potential summer exit from Stamford Bridge.

