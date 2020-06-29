Internal Transfer Policy Rules Out Liverpool Snapping Up Linked Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool look set to be unable to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer due to an internal transfer policy, according to Sky Sports.



Koulibaly is rated by many as one of the best centre-backs in world football and Napoli could let him leave in the summer for the right price, after several years of fending off interest in him.













Liverpool have been linked with wanting to take Koulibaly to Anfield, with the prospect of pairing him up with Virgil van Dijk in central defence exciting a number of Reds supporters.



However, with Napoli wanting in the region of £90m to let Koulibaly leave this summer, Liverpool's internal transfer policy looks set to make any deal impossible.





It is claimed that Liverpool have a transfer policy which rules out the club spending more than £60m on a 29-year-old player, such as Koulibaly.







Liverpool could still shake up their centre-back options though.



The newly crowned Premier League champions are prepared to let Dejan Lovren leave for the right price, but would want to sign a replacement for the Croatian.





Lovren only has a year left on his contract at Anfield and has been dislodged as part of the club's first choice centre-back pairing by Joe Gomez.

