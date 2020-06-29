Rangers Could Find Open Door With Bid For Striking Target, Club Open To Sale

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers could succeed in signing Kemar Roofe from Anderlecht this summer, even though the striker is settled in Belgium.



Steven Gerrard's side have been linked with a possible bid for Roofe in the event that they need to replace Alfredo Morelos.











Anderlecht only signed Roofe from Leeds United last summer and in an injury disrupted campaign he hit the back of the net six times in 13 Belgian top flight games.



It had appeared that Rangers would be up against it to sign Roofe with the news he is happy and settled at Anderlecht, and looking forward to the new season.





However, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie, Anderlecht have not closed the door on selling Roofe.







Anderlecht need to bring in money to finance new signings this summer and Roofe is viewed as a potential source of funds given interest from Rangers.



It is claimed that Anderlecht would be prepared to sell Roofe if a bid of between €6m and €10m is made.





They will not though push the striker out and he must be happy to make the move away from the club.



Roofe, who scored 33 goals in 122 games during his spell at Leeds United, has a contract at Anderlecht which runs until the summer of 2022.

