Chelsea Have Been Pretty Good – West Ham Star Wary of Blues

West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell has admitted that he has seen Chelsea in action since the Premier League restart and rates the Blues highly.



The Hammers are in desperate need of points and entertain Frank Lampard's Chelsea at the London Stadium on Wednesday, where they will look to spring a surprise.













Now with just seven games remaining to save the season, the Hammers take on a team that have been in impressive form, winning both their league matches since the restart, against Aston Villa and Manchester City.



Chelsea also progressed in the FA Cup at the weekend, beating Leicester City, and Cresswell admits he has watched the Blues in action, witnessing impressive performances.





“I’ve watched a couple of their games and they’ve been pretty good", Cresswell told West Ham's official site.







"It’s Chelsea and, at the end of the day, and they’re a very good team.



"They’ve got some world-class players and also some very good players also, so we’re fully aware of that so we’ve got to be fully prepared.



"But we’ll be working hard on our build-up, what we’re going to do and how we can help them.”





West Ham are aiming to do a league double over Chelsea after beating the Blues at Stamford Bridge in November, with the only goal of the game scored by Cresswell.



Chelsea however are unbeaten away from home in their last five games, winning three.

