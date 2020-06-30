Ezgjan Alioski On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Luton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Luton Town

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Nathan Jones' Luton Town side in the Championship tonight.



Marcelo Bielsa's side grabbed a 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday at Elland Road to move a step closer to promotion to the Premier League.













Luton arrive at Elland Road having not lost since the Championship restarted and the Hatters won at Swansea City at the weekend to boost their survival hopes.



Leeds boss Bielsa must continue to do without goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, while Adam Forshaw and Jean-Kevin Augustin are injured.





Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back Bielsa trusts in Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas as full-backs. Ben White and Liam Cooper provide the centre-back pairing for the Argentine. Kalvin Phillips will look to protect the defence, while Mateusz Klich plays. Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Tyler Roberts support Patrick Bamford.







The Leeds boss has a host of options to turn to from the bench if needed at any point throughout the 90 minutes, including Jamie Shackleton, Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez.





Leeds United Team vs Luton Town



Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Roberts, Bamford



Substitutes: Miazek, Douglas, Alioski, Berardi, Shackleton, Gotts, Poveda, Hernandez, Struijk

