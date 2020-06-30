Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Comments On Jean-Kevin Augustin

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has commented on striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, who is on loan at the club.



The Yorkshire giants snapped up Augustin from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, with the deal containing an obligation for the club to sign him permanently in the event of promotion to the Premier League.











However, Augustin arrived not up to speed on the fitness front, has struggled to make an impact and has had his chances also restricted by injury.



It is possible Leeds could mutually agree with Augustin not to continue their association after the loan spell ends, but Bielsa is giving nothing away on whether he would like to keep the striker.





Asked about Augustin, he told a press confefence: "At the moment I have nothing to form on this. Training so far without any problem.







"It’s [whether he will stay] a decision we will communicate when we take it", Bielsa added.



Augustin has made just three appearances, over 48 minutes, in the Championship for Leeds since he joined the club.





The 23-year-old will be racing to be available for Leeds before the season ends, as he looks to prove his qualities to Bielsa.

