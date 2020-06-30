We’ll Give Everything – Mohamed Elyounoussi Ready For Challenge After Celtic Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Mohamed Elyounoussi has promised that Celtic will give their all to create history next season, after he re-signed for the Bhoys on loan from Southampton for the 2020/21 campaign.



At the end of an interrupted season, Neil Lennon's side were crowned champions of Scotland for the ninth season in a row.













Celtic are now shaping up to try to create history by winning the title for the tenth time in a row and they have moved to bring Elyounoussi back to Celtic Park.



The Norway international is relishing the chance to get back to work north of the border, but insists that the Scottish Premiership's other teams will be doing all they can to stop the Bhoys.





“It’s maybe one of the biggest seasons in the history of Celtic, so no pressure!” Elyounoussi, who promises Celtic will give everything to win the title again, told the club's official site.







“But we’re looking forward to it.



"We’ve been working really hard and I’m sure all the other teams in the league have been working hard to try to stop us.



"But we’re going to give everything.



"I hope that we can play the games with our fans as soon as possible, because with their help, hopefully we can achieve something great."





Elyounoussi will now start to prepare for the new Scottish Premiership season to roll out, which is scheduled to happen from 1st August.

