Leroy Sane Will Have To Perform For Bayern Munich Game Time – Former Premier League Star

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley has stressed Bayern Munich’s newest acquisition Leroy Sane will have to prove his mettle at the Allianz Arena if he hopes to pin down a starting berth for the German champions.



Bayern Munich have sealed a deal for Sane, and will pay Manchester City up to £54.8m, with the winger set to sign a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.













Sane rejected a contract extension to stay at the Etihad and Bayern Munich have succeded in tempting him to return to Germany.



Ex-Blues midfielder Burley feels Bayern Munich will have a good player in their ranks with Sane, but stressed the 24-year old will have to perform at a consistent level to secure his place in the starting line-up.





Burley insists while Sane’s stint at Manchester City was successful, his performances with the Citizens were not consistent enough, with the former Blues man labelling the German’s time at the Etihad a ‘roller-coaster’.







“Look Leroy Sane will have to play well to get game time”, Burley said on ESPN FC.



“Bayern Munich have obviously pushed for him very publicly, too publicly in my opinion, but they have got their man.





“And it is up to him now to perform to a consistent level, he has had a very good time at Manchester City but sometimes it’s been a roller-coaster.



“He needs to get on more of a flat plane in terms of his performances because they have got other options, but it is a great move for him and I’m sure Man City might use that money, or some of that money, to try and shore up a backline that has been creaking now for 12 months or so.”



It is claimed that Sane will earn in the region of £20m per year during his time at Bayern Munich.

