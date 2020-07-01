Mason Mount On Bench – Chelsea Team vs West Ham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)



Chelsea have named their side and substitutes to go up against West Ham United at the London Stadium in a Premier League fixture this evening.



Frank Lampard's side sit fourth in the table and boast a two-point lead over fifth placed Manchester United, which would increase to five points with a win tonight.













The Blues booked their spot in the semi-final of the FA Cup at the weekend when they ran out 1-0 winners over Leicester City, setting up a meeting with Manchester United.



Now they return to Premier League action and Lampard will want nothing less than three points against a West Ham side only kept out of the drop zone by goal difference.





Chelsea have Kepa in goal, while at full-back Lampard picks Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are centre-backs, while N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley slot into midfield. Willian, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic carry the attacking threat.







If Lampard wants to influence the game with his substitutions then he can turn to options on his bench, including Jorginho and Mason Mount.





Chelsea Team vs West Ham United



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Abraham, Pulisic



Substitutes: Caballero, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Gilmour, Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

