Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United Knock On Winger’s Door, Take Position

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have positioned themselves to sign Ivan Perisic, with the Croatia winger appearing to move further away from a stay at Bayern Munich.



Perisic is on loan at Bayern Munich from Italian giants Inter, but the German club have passed on an option to sign him permanently for €20m.











Inter now want €15m for Perisic, but Bayern Munich do not at present want to meet the new asking price, although the winger is set to stay on loan at the club until the end of August.



The signs are pointing towards Perisic not staying at Bayern Munich for the 2020/21 season, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers.





It is claimed though that Perisic will not be short of options as Manchester United and Tottenham have already knocked on his door.







Perisic's preference has been to stay at Bayern Munich, but the Bavarians are expected to sign another winger imminently in the shape of Leroy Sane.



The 31-year-old has made 30 appearances for the Bavarians this season, scoring six goals and providing nine assists.





Perisic has played his football in Belgium, Germany and Italy, and it remains to be seen if he will sample England's Premier League.

