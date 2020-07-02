XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

02/07/2020 - 20:41 BST

Is Jose Mourinho Playing Mind Games – Former Striker On Spurs Boss’ Jurgen Klopp Comments

 




Former Premier League striker John Hartson has questioned whether Jose Mourinho could be using mind games to try to get Tottenham Hotspur to give him time, by pointing to Jurgen Klopp. 

Mourinho is struggling to turn Tottenham's fortunes around and they slipped to a 3-1 loss at Sheffield United this evening.

 



They sit in ninth place ion the Premier League and seven points off fifth spot, with just six more league games left to play.

Questions are now starting to be asked of the Portuguese boss and Hartson has raised whether Mourinho has commented on Liverpool giving Klopp time as something to push Spurs into backing him for longer.
 


The former Premier League hitman wrote on Twitter: "Anyone else think Mourinho saying Liverpool giving Klopp time is a tactic he’s using to try and Spurs to do the same with him.



"Master of mind games!!"

It remains to be seen if Mourinho's Tottenham will be playing European football next season, with Spurs needing an upturn in form over their remaining games.
 


Tottenham play host to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in their next game, before then travelling to face struggling Bournemouth.

Spurs still have a north London derby to come, with Arsenal the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 12th July
 