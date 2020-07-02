Is Jose Mourinho Playing Mind Games – Former Striker On Spurs Boss’ Jurgen Klopp Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League striker John Hartson has questioned whether Jose Mourinho could be using mind games to try to get Tottenham Hotspur to give him time, by pointing to Jurgen Klopp.



Mourinho is struggling to turn Tottenham's fortunes around and they slipped to a 3-1 loss at Sheffield United this evening.











They sit in ninth place ion the Premier League and seven points off fifth spot, with just six more league games left to play.



Questions are now starting to be asked of the Portuguese boss and Hartson has raised whether Mourinho has commented on Liverpool giving Klopp time as something to push Spurs into backing him for longer.





The former Premier League hitman wrote on Twitter: "Anyone else think Mourinho saying Liverpool giving Klopp time is a tactic he’s using to try and Spurs to do the same with him.







"Master of mind games!!"



It remains to be seen if Mourinho's Tottenham will be playing European football next season, with Spurs needing an upturn in form over their remaining games.





Tottenham play host to Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in their next game, before then travelling to face struggling Bournemouth.



Spurs still have a north London derby to come, with Arsenal the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 12th July

