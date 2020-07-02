RB Leipzig Pulled Out All Stops For Everton Bound Defender, Toffees Convinced He Is Long Term Option

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig tried everything to convince Niels Nkounkou to sign for the club this summer, but Everton have won the race and the Toffees are certain the 19-year-old can be a long term option at left-back.



Marseille offered Nkounkou a new contract to stay at the Stade Velodrome, but the teenager, after taking time to consider his future, rejected it.











Three sides went in for Nkounkou in the shape of Everton, RB Leipzig and Juventus.



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, RB Leipzig tried everything to convince the left-back that a move to Germany was the right choice and were dreaming about adding him to their group of French stars.





However, Everton impressed Nkounkou as an option, with the defender claimed to be tempted by the idea of playing under Carlo Ancelotti and developing with Lucas Digne and Leighton Baines.







Everton are also convinced that Nkounkou represents the future.



The Toffees believe that the teenager can be a long term option at left-back and are banking on him continuing his development at Goodison Park.





Nkounkou was an unused substitute for Marseille twice this season and was concerned about the playing time he could receive if he had penned a fresh deal at the French giants.

