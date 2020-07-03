XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

03/07/2020 - 22:54 BST

Big Miss – Leeds United Star On Blackburn Without Key Man

 




Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips believes that his team’s weekend opponents Blackburn Rovers will miss injured attacking midfielder Bradley Dack.

The Whites dropped points on Tuesday night when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town, with West Brom closing to within one point by beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 the following day.  


 



Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be looking to return to winning ways against Blackburn on Saturday and Phillips feels that the Ewood Park outfit will miss the influential Dack.

Dack suffered an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury before Christmas and has since been on the sidelines.
 


Phillips has locked horns with Dack on multiple occasions and is well aware of the threat the Blackburn star possesses in the middle of the park.



The 24-year-old believes that Rovers will miss a player of Dack’s quality, though still rates them as a good side, and extended his rival an olive branch by wishing him a speedy recovery.

“We know they are a good team”, Phillips told Leeds’ official site.
 


“They’ve been without Bradley Dack, who is injured and brings a lot to their game.

“I’ve played against him in the last two years and I think he’s a great player, he brings a lot to Tony Mowbray’s side and scores a lot of goals, which is important as a midfielder.

“I think he’s a big miss for Blackburn and hopefully he can get back playing again soon".

Leeds lost to Blackburn on their last trip to Ewood Park, but will start as firm favourites to pick up all three points on Saturday.
 