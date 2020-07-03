XRegister
03/07/2020 - 21:22 BST

Done As Well As Leeds – Slaven Bilic Draws Title Rival Comparison, Calm Over Form

 




West Brom boss Slaven Bilic feels his side have done just as well as Leeds United since the Championship restarted and is not concerned about the Baggies' position in the league.

Bilic's side have won just one of their three games since the Championship returned to action and are now behind leaders Leeds, who boast a one-point advantage.  


 



The Baggies went down to a 1-0 loss at third placed Brentford last week, but bounced back at once by beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 on Wednesday.

Bilic is pleased with how his side reacted and feels talk of a crisis is wide of the mark as his side have done just as well as title rivals Leeds since the league restarted.
 


“I love it that we reacted [following the game against Brentford] like it was bad", the manager told his club's official site.



"If you look at the games in the top seven…okay, Brentford have taken maximum points, Forest seven but then we have done as well as Leeds and better than Fulham.

“But suddenly we were in a big crisis [after Brentford].

"That reaction pleased me because it means we want everything; we want to win every game.

"I’m glad that the group reacted that way.”
 


West Brom are next in action against Hull City as they look to overhaul Leeds at the top of the Championship standings this weekend.
 