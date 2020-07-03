Newcastle Match Will Be Tougher Than Chelsea – West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna is of the view that the Hammers' fixture against Newcastle United on Sunday will be more difficult than their home game against Chelsea in midweek.



David Moyes' men are set to face the Magpies in the Premier League on Sunday after they pulled off a thrilling 3-2 win over Chelsea.













Newcastle also enjoyed success during their last outing when they demolished Bournemouth 4-1 at Dean Court, on the same day as West Ham’s victory over Chelsea.



Hammers centre-back Ogbonna feels facing the Magpies away from home will prove to be an even tougher task than their previous encounter against Chelsea.





Ogbonna insists former West Ham striker Andy Carroll is not the only talented player the Magpies have in their ranks and stressed his side need to concentrate and recover as soon as possible to get ready for the weekend.







“It’s not just Andy Carroll [who is the most dangerous in the squad]”, Ogbonna told West Ham’s official site.



“It will be tough. We’re playing away at Newcastle and it will be totally tough.





“I think it will be tougher than Wednesday’s game.



“We need to focus and recover as quick as we can. We need to perform.”



West Ham’s win over Chelsea gave them a much-needed boost in their fight for survival in the Premier League, with the Hammers now three points clear of the relegation zone.

