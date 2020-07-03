Rangers Debut Would Only Be Start – Gers Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has insisted that even if he can fulfil his dream of making his debut for the Gers he will keep pushing to continue to kick on at Ibrox.



McCrorie recently put pen to paper to a new deal which ties him down to the club until the summer of 2023.













The youngster has spent his professional career out on loan at lower league sides in Scotlandm before eventually moving to Scottish Premiership side Livingston in January.



McCrorie admits nailing down the first-choice goalkeeping role would mean everything to him and revealed the thought of making the number 1 spot his own at Rangers always crosses his mind whenever he steps onto the training ground.





The 22-year old though is sure he will keep pushing himself to get better and do more in the game, even if he is given his Rangers debut.







“It would mean everything to me. It is something I have always thought about”, McCrorie told Rangers TV.



“Every day I come in; it is always at the back of my mind.





“That’s why I work as hard as I can to get myself the best opportunity.



“Even hopefully if it does happen, I will always want more after that so I’ll never settle for that debut, I'll keep pushing.



“It will be a dream come true but right now it is just about obviously keep working to get there and even if I do get there, there is so much that needs to be done.”



McCrorie will be looking to continue his development over the course of the 2020/21 season, as he works towards achieving his Rangers dream.

