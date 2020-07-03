We Talk, Good Relationship – Colo-Colo Powerbroker Answers On Potential Marcelo Bielsa Appointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Colo-Colo powerbroker Harold Mayne-Nicholls has revealed he is still in touch with Marcelo Bielsa, but has ruled out the option of appointing him as coach at present.



Mayne-Nicholls appointed Bielsa as Chile coach in 2007 and the current Leeds United boss was lauded for his work in charge of the South American country.











Colo-Colo currently have a coach in place in the shape of Gualberto Jara, whose contract comes to an end at the end of the year.



Bielsa has been mooted as a possible appointment for the Chilean giants and Mayne-Nicholls admits that he is still in touch with the Argentine.





However, the excutive vice president of the company that owns Colo-Colo insists that with Bielsa at Leeds, now is not the time to think about him taking over at the Estadio Monumental.







"Every so often we talk, not as often as we did when he was in Chile, for obvious reasons", Mayne-Nicholls told Cooperativa Radio.



"But I do have a good relationship with him."





Asked about potentially bringing Bielsa to Colo-Colo, he replied: "Well, now he is at Leeds and we have Gualberto as coach.



"So for now it is not possible."



Colo-Colo, who have won the Chilean title on 32 occasions, along with the Chilean Cup 12 times, currently sit a lowly 13th in the league standings, having picked up just seven points from seven games.

