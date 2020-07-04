Cheeky Little Nutmeg – Former Leeds Star Points To Sign of Whites’ Fitness

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has lauded the Whites for being so fit and feels that a late flurry from Ezgjan Alioski at Ewood Park was the perfect demonstration of their stamina.



Marcelo Bielsa's men were too hot for Blackburn Rovers to handle on Saturday afternoon and eased to a 3-1 win in the Championship encounter.











Beckford was especially pleased to see how fit Leeds were in the game and noted Alioski trying a nutmeg to get past the Blackburn defence with just one minute of normal time left and his side boasting a two-goal cushion.



The former Whites hitman said on LUTV: "Cheeky little nutmeg on the far side there.





"Even at this late stage of the game, 44 minutes into the second half, he's still trying nutmegs, trying to get in past the Blackburn defenders.







"That just goes to show the level of fitness these Leeds United players have got – phenomenal", Beckford added.



Leeds now have five games left in which to seal promotion to the Premier League and, sitting top, boast a six-point lead over third placed Brentford.





The Whites' remaining games are against Stoke City (home), Swansea City (away), Barnsley (home), Derby County (away) and Charlton Athletic (home), and they are strong favourites to secure a spot in the top flight for next season.

