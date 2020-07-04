Little To No Chance of Jean-Kevin Augustin Playing For Marcelo Bielsa Again

Follow @insidefutbol





Jean-Kevin Augustin has little chance of playing for Leeds United again under Marcelo Bielsa.



The Yorkshire giants snapped up Augustin on loan in the January transfer window and the deal also contained an obligation for them to sign him permanently for €21m in the event they win promotion to the Premier League.











Leeds have returned Augustin to RB Leipzig, arguing his loan ended at the end of June, but now face a legal battle with the German club, who claim that the Whites have to sign him permanently if they win promotion this season, regardless of the date on which that promotion takes place.



However, Augustin appears to have fallen out of favour with Bielsa and, according to The Athletic, there is little chance, if any, of him playing under the Argentine again.





The striker was out of shape when he arrived at Leeds and after featuring for only 48 minutes, picked up an injury.







He was credited for working hard throughout the unscheduled break, but another injury derailed his chances of featuring.



RB Leipzig are digging in for a legal battle with Leeds and believe there is no doubt that the Yorkshire side need to pay €21m to sign Augustin if they win promotion.





Despite Leeds having sent him back to Germany, RB Leipzig remain reluctant to use him as it would signal he is still on the books and could affect their case against the Whites.

