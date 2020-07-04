Napoli Keen For Tottenham To Include Star In Any Offer For Arkadiusz Milik

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are keen for Tottenham Hotspur to include Lucas Moura in any deal which would take striker Arkadiusz Milik to north London.



Spurs have been linked with a move with the Poland international as they continue to hunt for a back-up to star striker Harry Kane.













The Premier League side are facing stiff competition from Serie A giants Juventus, with the Old Lady also expressing interest in acquiring the services of the 26-year old.



While Spurs have not gone in with a proposal for Milik, Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoili has told the north London side that if they do make an offer for the striker it should include Lucas, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.





Giuntoli is an admirer of Lucas and Napoli would want the Brazilian, plus cash, for Milik.







Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has conceded that the club's summer transfer budget will be affected by whether or not they finish in a Champions League spot.



Spurs are currently 12 points adrift of a top four spot and ten off fifth, which may yet provide a Champions League place for next season.





Mourinho's side are in action next against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton on Monday evening and are only one point better off than the Toffees.

