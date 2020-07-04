XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

04/07/2020 - 19:01 BST

Olivier Giroud Starts – Chelsea Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Watford
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to entertain strugglers Watford at Stamford Bridge this evening.  

Manchester United beat Bournemouth earlier in the day to leapfrog Chelsea into fourth spot and piled the pressure on the Blues to respond by beating Nigel Pearson's men. 
 

 



Chelsea slipped to a 3-2 loss at West Ham United in midweek and boss Frank Lampard will be looking for an instant response from his men.

Lampard must make do without Mateo Kovacic, who has an Achilles injury, while Fikayo Tomori is still out of action.
 


The Chelsea boss picks Kepa in goal, while at the back he puts his trust in Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen as the centre-back pairing; Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta are full-backs. In midfield, Lampard selects N'Golo Kante, Ross Barkley and Mason Mount, while Willian and Christian Pulisic support Olivier Giroud.



If the Chelsea manager needs to influence the game from the bench then he has options available, including Tammy Abraham and Pedro.
 


Chelsea Team vs Watford

Kepa, James, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Kante, Barkley, Mount, Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Gilmour, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Pedro, Abraham
 