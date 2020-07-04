Roy Hodgson Is Great, Great Manager – Crystal Palace Star Lauds Boss For Game Improvements

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has admitted he needs to keep performing on the pitch consistently as a token of gratitude towards manager Roy Hodgson, who has kept faith with him.



The Eagles drafted Hodgson in to replace Frank de Boer at the start of the 2017/18 season and the experienced manager has made sure the club have survived in the Premier League.













The veteran manager’s success with the London-based club was followed by a contract extension which he penned in March this year, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2020/21 season.



Eagles forward Ayew admits he enjoyed his first spell at the club under Hodgson while he was on loan, and revealed the 72-year-old was one of the reason’s he decided to move to Selhurst Park permanently.





Ayew stressed he has to keep turning up in games consistently as he feels the only way to thank the manager who had helped him to improve his game is to reward his faith on the pitch.







"People think he’s an old school manager, but my first season, I really, really enjoyed it and really, really learned a lot. That’s why I wanted to continue with the football club”, Ayew was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.



"He has made me improve in so many aspects and I’m really, really happy under him. I think the whole squad and football club is happy to have him at Crystal Palace.





“He’s just a fantastic manager, a great manager; a great, great manager. He has helped me so much and deserves all the praise.



"He’s very organised, honest, he communicates well and, obviously, with me he’s been so good to me that I owe him a lot.



“I need to keep doing the job on the pitch and that’s the only way I can say thank you to him."



Ayew has been a key player for the Eagles this season, featuring in all but one league game, while scoring nine goals and tallying one assist.

