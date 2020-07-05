Naby Keita Starts – Liverpool Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to strugglers Aston Villa this afternoon at Anfield.



Jurgen Klopp's men were humbled by Manchester City in their last outing, going down 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium, and will be keen to bounce back today on home turf; they will start as strong favourites to beat third bottom Villa.













Klopp must do without centre-back Joel Matip, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The Reds are also without James Milner, who has a tight muscle and misses the game.



Alisson slots in between the sticks for Liverpool, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are the full-backs. Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk link up as the centre-back pairing today.





Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will look to control midfield against Aston Villa, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi provide the attacking threat to worry Dean Smith's men.







Klopp has options on the bench if needed, including Roberto Firmino, Xherdan Shaqiri and club captain Jordan Henderson.





Liverpool Team vs Aston Villa



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Salah, Mane



Substitutes: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Henderson, Minamino, Shaqiri, Jones, Elliott, Williams

